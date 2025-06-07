Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 461.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 907.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 842.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.