Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.27 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $326.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.31 and a 200-day moving average of $338.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

