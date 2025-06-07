Wellington Management Group LLP Has $847,000 Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $17,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,272,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 716,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $391,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $85,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,569.63. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,843,142 shares of company stock worth $15,238,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $389.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

