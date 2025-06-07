Wellington Management Group LLP Has $904,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.6%

DSGX opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.87. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.61 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.