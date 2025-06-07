Wellington Management Group LLP Has $923,000 Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,590 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.19% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $500.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.88 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

