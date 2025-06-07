Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.36% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLUE. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,156,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 622,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 515,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, Director Chandra P. Leo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

