Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $174.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

