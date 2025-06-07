Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,701 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,409,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,340,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,310,640,000 after purchasing an additional 653,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,752. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

