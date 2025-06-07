Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,678 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Weatherford International Stock Up 3.3%

WFRD stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

