Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $829,000 Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Afya as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Afya by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 2,115.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Afya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Afya Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

