Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 122,402 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.29% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,999 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,841,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,686. The trade was a 35.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

