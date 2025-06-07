Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 370 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

