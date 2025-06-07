Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 39,291 Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KYTX. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,432,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 461,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 442,090 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.18. Analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

