Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 5,552 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,783,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,268 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 755,045 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,707,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

