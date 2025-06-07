Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 8,769 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,501,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 213,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,193,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 340,162 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,005,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $142,941.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,773,187.44. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $46,074.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,232.98. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,391 shares of company stock worth $204,835. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

