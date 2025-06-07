Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of PAM stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

