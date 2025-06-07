Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pampa Energía Price Performance
Shares of PAM stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAM
Pampa Energía Profile
Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pampa Energía
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.