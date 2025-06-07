Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of AnaptysBio worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1,585.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $696.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.20.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.02. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AnaptysBio Profile

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.