Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $46.80 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

