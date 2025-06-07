Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ZBH opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

