Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 148,261 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,619,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.42 and a 1-year high of $231.97.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318,110. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $667,635 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

