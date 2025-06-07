Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,109 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in CorMedix by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 314,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CorMedix by 1,398.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CorMedix stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $948.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.62. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRMD. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

