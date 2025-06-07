Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,030 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,370,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,384,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

