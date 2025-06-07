Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,321 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,963,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,153,000 after purchasing an additional 327,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,857,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 695,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,507,000 after purchasing an additional 282,936 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.26. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

