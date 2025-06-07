Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 34,504 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 295,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 158,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,556,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 56,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

