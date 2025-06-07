Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 37,388 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,388 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 531.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,558,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 1,311,986 shares during the period. Catalys Pacific LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC now owns 1,167,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 44,542 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 155,577 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PHAT opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.15.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
