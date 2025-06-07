Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,539 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $702.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

