Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 7,847 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $195.00 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.63.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

