Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Coincheck Group NV. (NASDAQ:CNCK)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coincheck Group NV. (NASDAQ:CNCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Coincheck Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coincheck Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coincheck Group during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coincheck Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coincheck Group during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coincheck Group Price Performance

CNCK opened at $5.65 on Friday. Coincheck Group NV. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNCK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coincheck Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coincheck Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Coincheck Group Profile

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

