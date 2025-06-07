Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE:EMN opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMN
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.