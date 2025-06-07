West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.57 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $69.48 and a 12-month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

