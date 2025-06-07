Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11,675.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $74.34 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

