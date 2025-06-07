Westpark Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.43.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $468.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $491.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.