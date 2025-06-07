Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.61. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 3,422 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBRBY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Wienerberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wienerberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

Wienerberger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Wienerberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.56%.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

