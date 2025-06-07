Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Position Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 304.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.2%

WGO stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $921.99 million, a PE ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

