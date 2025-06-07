Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $921.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 474,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 73,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

