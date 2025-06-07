WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.61 and traded as high as $54.01. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.01, with a volume of 61,237 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

