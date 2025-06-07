WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.88 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 49.56 ($0.67). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 49.56 ($0.67), with a volume of 23 shares traded.

WisdomTree Gasoline Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.15.

