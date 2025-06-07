WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and traded as high as $49.52. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 76,443 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $6,417,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.