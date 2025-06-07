WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,248 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,925,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,186,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,779 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,704 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 103.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

