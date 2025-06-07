Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of WOR opened at $60.20 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

