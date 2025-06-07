Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Xencor by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,402,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,883 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,288,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 452.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 685,557 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,017,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,239,000 after buying an additional 418,040 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Xencor news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $50,914.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $542,334.07. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $686.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

