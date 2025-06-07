Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNTGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.75. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 140,912 shares.

Xtant Medical Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNTFree Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,825 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Xtant Medical worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.