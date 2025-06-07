Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.75. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 140,912 shares.

Xtant Medical Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,825 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Xtant Medical worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

