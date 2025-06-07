Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $5.95. Xunlei shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 247,736 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Xunlei Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $88.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 9,106.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Further Reading

