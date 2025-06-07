ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ZaZa Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
ZaZa Energy Price Performance
ZaZa Energy Company Profile
ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas.
