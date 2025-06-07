Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 786.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
Shares of ZD stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ziff Davis Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
