Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 786.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.