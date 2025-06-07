ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

