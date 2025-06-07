ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.