108,798 Shares in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNH. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at $7,412,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $3,016,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Up 1.4%

CNH opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Insider Transactions at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In related news, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $45,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

