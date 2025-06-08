1,263 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. FMR LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after purchasing an additional 979,313 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,734,000 after purchasing an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $100,505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 479,985 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 476,764 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.7%

CRS stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.17 and a fifty-two week high of $252.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

