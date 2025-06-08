1,293 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1,945.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.